Maxie doing well after surgery

LA HORQUETTA/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie is doing well after surgery at a hospital in Washington, DC, last week. Newsday understands the surgery was done last Thursday. Sources said the neurosurgeon told his wife Hermia Tyson-Cuffie and a relative, after the two-hour operation, that the surgery was “extremely successful.”

Tyson-Cuffie and the relative visited Cuffie in the hospital’s intensive care unit afterwards. That visit lasted three hours. Cuffie was relieved to see his wife and relative, despite drifting in and out of sleep. The MP is under constant observation and is recuperating well. Sources said Tyson-Cuffie is grateful to God and for the prayers her husband’s colleagues.

Last month, the first photos of Cuffie in public for eight months were posted online. In a statement, Cuffie said. “The pictures were taken at church services on Easter Sunday and the following Sunday.” The pictures were subsequently sent to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the Cabinet, the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency executive, relatives and a few close friends.

At that time, Cuffie said the surgery he was to undergo was imminent. “Following recuperation and a couple weeks of therapy, the neurosurgeon will advise on my ability to travel by commercial airline,” he said. Cuffie added he and his wife are eager to return home. He suffered a stroke last September, was treated initially at St Clair Medical Centre and later flown to Washington DC for further treatment.

During Cuffie’s illness, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley initially oversaw the Public Administration and Communications Ministry’s operations. In January, Rowley said he would hand over that portfolio to another minister. Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald replaced Cuffie as Public Administration and Communications Minister when Rowley reshuffled the Cabinet on April 9. Cuffie is now a minister in that ministry. McDonald formerly held that post. In February, Rowley said $980,263.39 had been paid to St Clair Medical Centre for Cuffie’s treatment.