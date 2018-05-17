Magistrate: Gun problem in TT

IN DENYING a man bail on Tuesday, a San Fernando magistrate commented on the number of illegal guns in the country. “We have so many problems with guns in this country,” senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine said as then she advised 31-year-old Kurt Edwards to apply to a Judge in Chambers for bail.

Edwards was charged with possession of $1m worth of marijuana and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of three guns. The drugs were allegedly found in crocus bags in a car. The charge read to Edwards was that on May 8 on the M2 Ring Road in La Romaine, he had in his possession 101 kilos of marijuana and one kilo of cocaine and three unlicensed firearms.

All charges were laid indictably and Edwards was not called upon to plea. He limped into the courtroom while walking with the aid of crutches. Attorney Herbert Charles said his client sustained a hip injury during a vehicular accident shortly before his arrest. The magistrate allowed Edwards to sit during the hearing.

Charles said his client was a taxi driver. The magistrate also viewed the accused man criminal record. In 2015 the court heard Edwards was charged with possession of a gun. Edwards was denied bail and remanded into police custody. Last Friday, Brent Nakhid, 28, of Valsayn appeared before the same magistrate to answer the same charges. Both men were ordered to return to court on June 8.