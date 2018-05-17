Jlloyd’s son looks to carry on his father’s legacy

The family of former Trinidad and Tobago international Jlloyd Samuel who died in a car crash on Tueday morning have paid tribute to him, describing him as a loving son, father and brother. His family released a statement via Cheshire Police.

“Jlloyd was a loving son, father, husband and brother.He was also a respected ex-footballer and businessman who played for a number of clubs.He was extremely popular and well-loved by all who were fortunate to know him. Jlloyd leaves behind a family including a wife and four children who are devastated by their sudden loss.

Samuel was born in San Fernando but moved to England as a youngster and represented London Schoolboys teams.

His son Lakyle is a member of Manchester City’s academy and will now be looked at to carry on his father’s legacy.

Lakyle was a member and captain of City’s Under 12 team which won the inaugural Prospects Cup in Florida — a competition for 16 of the world’s best sides in that age group in 2017. They qualified from a group that featured European giants Real Madrid, Roma and Borussia Dortmund. They beat Brazilian side Fluminense in the semifinal in a penalty shootout. And in the final, they won 3-0 against US side West Soccer Club, who had previously won all the matches in the competition.

The City Under 12s also include Jack and Tyler Fletcher, who are the twin sons of Stoke City and former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Jlloyd Samuel played youth football for Charlton before joining Villa, where he made nearly 200 appearances between 1999 and 2007. The club held a minute applause in remembrance of Samuel before their play-off semi-final against Middlesborough on Tuesday night.

Samuel was capped by England from Under-18 to Under-21 level and was an unused substitute for a senior international against Sweden in 2004. He would later make his international debut under TT head coach Russell Latapy in a 2010 World Cup qualifier away to Honduras in San Pedro Sula.