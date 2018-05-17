Jereem, Ahye to feature at Adidas Boston Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye wins gold in the 100m event at the Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia, last month.

TT Commonwealth Games gold medallists Michelle-Lee Ahye and Jereem Richards are some of the international tarck stars competing this weekend at the prestigious Adidas Boost Boston Games.

The two-day event starts on Saturday, but TT will have five athletes competing on the second and final day of competition.

Richards, who won gold in the men’s 200m event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, will run alongside his TT teammate and Olympic 400m finalist Machel Cedenio in the half-lap event. Steven Gardiner of Bahamas, American Josephus Lyles and Alonso Edward of Panama will complete the five-man field.

Ahye and Kelly-Ann Baptiste will be the TT athletes competing in the women’s 150m event. Ahye is coming off an incredible run at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where she won the 100m event.

The 26-year-old Ahye is expected to face keen competition as the 100m final will also feature Commonwealth Games 200m gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas. American Hannah Cunliffe and Jamaican Shashalee Forbes. In the men’s 150m event, Kyle Greaux will be TT’s lone representative. American Noah Lyles, who won 200m gold in the Doha Diamond League earlier this month, will be the favourite to win the event.

Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain and American Bryce Robinson will also line up in the event.