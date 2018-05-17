Grandpa freed of rape after 13 years

BENNETT JULIEN, 72, of La Brea, was freed yesterday in the San Fernando High Court of rape of a 12-year-old girl which he was charged with 13 years ago.

He had been on trial before Justice Maria Wilson on three charges, one for rape and two for sexual assault. The State led evidence from the victim, now 25, her mother, father and a police officer. State attorney Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal who prosecuted, alleged that on a day unknown between August and October 2005, the girl went over to Julien’s home and he sexually penetrated her with his fingers. The second charge alleged that she again went over to his home while her sister was using Julien’s telephone, and he committed the act again. It was also alleged that he had sex with her.

Attorney Subhas Panday who defended Julien, led evidence from him in which he (Julien) contended that he was set-up by the victim’s parents because he had, on a few occasions, chastised them for coming over to his house and abusing their privileges. A jury of nine members deliberated for three hours and the foreman announced that Julien was not guilty on all three counts.