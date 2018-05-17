Engineering student charged

A 19-YEAR-OLD university student is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate today, charged with possession of ammunition.

A release from the TTPS this morning stated that Ronaldo Wilkes, an engineering student at Automated Technology College, San Fernando, was arrested by officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch during an anti-crime exercise in San Fernando on Wednesday.

The exercise, led by Insp Sampooran Kissoonlal, took place between 5 am and 9 am. Acting on information, officers proceeded to the accused man's home in Vistabella where they executed a search warrant.

Police said that during the anti-crime exercise, 24 rounds of 12 gauge cartridges, 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition and six rounds of .38mm Special ammunition were seized. PC Adisa Noel subsequently laid charges.