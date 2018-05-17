Direct flights to China, investment in tourism

THE direct flights to China, easing visa restrictions for Chinese nationals to visit TT, Chinese investment in the proposed Sandals resort in Tobago and TT asphalt to be used in the construction of the new Beijing International Airport.

All of these issues featured prominently on day three of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s official visit to China. A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday said Rowley and his delegation met with HNA Group Co Ltd chairman Chen Feng.

HNA Group owns over 1,200 aircraft, is a substantial shareholder in international hotel chains and boasts of being the largest tour operating company in China. During the talks, HNA Group was invited to establish code sharing and interline arrangements with Caribbean Airlines (CAL). The company was also invited to submit a competitive bid to partner with the Government in the Tobago Sandals project once the tender process is initiated. The OPM said this strategic partnership will allow TT to tap into China’s tourism market.

Some 120 million tourists travel annually from China. Rowley said once Chinese citizens hold either a US or Canadian visa, then they could also be eligible to travel to TT. CAL chairman Ronnie Mohammed and Minister in the OPM Stuart Young are members of Rowley’s delegation. Mohammed also met top executives of Air China, who also expressed interest in code sharing and interline arrangements with CAL. Air China currently operates flights into Havana and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. Young has been representing Government in talks with the Sandals Group.