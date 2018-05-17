Date for surgery to be set for Marsha’s eye

GOOD news unfolded for mother of seven Marsha Joseph as doctors confirmed that in the next month, a date would be set for cataract surgery on her right eye. Joseph is scheduled to return on June 6 to the San Fernando General Hospital where final tests would be done to prepare her for the operation. After this, she would be given a date to return to the hospital for surgery.

Joseph said yesterday, it was the day she had been waiting on for years.

“I am so happy. I can’t believe it is finally going to happen. To think that I would finally be able to see again, gosh I am so happy. I am finally going to see the smiles on my children’s faces instead of just hearing their laughter.”

As she began crying, Joseph expressed gratitude to the doctors and staff at the hospital.

“I am also extremely thankful for the support from all citizens of this country. Some of you called and just gave me words of comfort, telling me to be strong. I am so grateful for even that.”

Joseph was told of the latest development on Wednesday after doctors reviewed results of an ultrasound on her eye. She said the test showed signs of bleeding behind her eye and other complications, but she remains optimistic.

“It is scary, but I am just trying to remain positive. I have been praying, since I have been going blind, just to see. I know there are people in this country and abroad praying for me. Thank you all so much.”

Joseph, who is already blind in the left eye since the age of one, made a public appeal for help to save the vision in her other eye.

She lives with her husband Devanand Mohammed, 40, and four of their children. Their other three children live elsewhere with relatives. The family’s one room wooden structure is also without electricity or running water and life is extremely hard. Making ends meet is a daily struggle. T&TEC has since visited the family with hopes to supply electricity, but due to the dilapidated state of the shack, the commission said providing electricity could pose a threat to the family’s safety. Several people have promised to assist Joseph in building a stable house, but she said no one has contacted her since.

“I know someone will call me. I am hopeful.” Anyone willing to assist Joseph can contact her at 332-8676.