Councillor’s dad shot in Siparia robbery

File photo.

Hicks Alexander, the father of Siparia councilor Maurice Alexander, was shot in the face, tied up an left to die by a bandit who tried to rob him of his taxi around 7.30 am today.

Luckily, the bullet struck him closer to the cheek and not his forehead, where the gun was pointed, and the senior Alexander was able to free himself and drive to Siparia District Health Facility, where he was treated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Alexander, 67, a taxi driver on the Siparia to Fyzabad route, was at his Small Trace, Siparia home this morning when he was held up by an armed intruder.

The slim-built man demanded the keys to Alexander's car, but he refused to hand them over.

The man then shot him in the face, tied him up and ran off.

Alexander, who lives alone, drove to the health facility and staff there called the police.

PC Gaffar is investigating.