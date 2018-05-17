Cops recover engagement ring near burnt body

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Central Division police were called to a Caroni rice field close to an abandoned garage on Wednesday afternoon by four men who stumbled upon the charred remains of a body, police believe belong to a woman.

According to reports, around 4 pm on Wednesday four men were on their way to catch fish when they saw the body surrounded by stacks of tyres.

Police found what appeared to be an engagement ring close to the burnt body as well as two spent 9mm shells.

Investigators believe the victim was shot and her body burnt beyond recognition to conceal her identity.

Police along with District Medical Officer Dr. Ramlogan went to the area known as Line Road, Caroni where the remains were found.