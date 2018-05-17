Chinese businessmen approach Rowley

CHINESE business people from several non-energy sector enterprises have approached Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley about investing in TT. They expressed their interest to Rowley during his visit to Shanghai yesterday, day four of his official visit to China.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the group of young business people represented a wide array of business ventures.

These included investment financing, real estate development, artificial intelligence and manufacturing robotics, Information Communication Technology, tours and travel.

The Prime Minister thanked them for their interest in investing directly in TT. He encouraged them to explore the opportunities available. After bilateral talks in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would encourage Chinese businesses to invest in TT. Rowley and his delegation visited the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai. The port is operated by the Shanghai International Port Group Co Ltd and is located in Hangzhou Bay, south of Shanghai.

The facility is the largest automated port in the world. The Prime Minister Rowley was given a guided tour of the port by Yan Jun, President of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd. Rowley also met met Shanghai Construction Engineering Corporation at the company’s headquarters. He was later hosted to a banquet by the Vice Mayor of Shanghai, Jiang Ping.

The Prime Minister ends his visit to China on Saturday. Rowley and his delegation will then travel to Australia for a working visit before returning home. Naparima MP Rodney Charles yesterday dismissed efforts being made by Rowley to encourage more Chinese investment in TT.

In a statement, Charles claimed the initiative to ease visa restrictions for Chinese nationals to enter TT as, “ impulsive, thoughtless and mad.” He said while a visa waiver may be an incentive for foreign investment and tourism, Government has been unable to protect locals and foreigners in TT from becoming victims of crime.

He claimed the Haitian press agency recently announced a commitment by a Chinese delegation to invest US$30 billion to develop Haiti’s infrastructure.