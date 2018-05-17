CAL optimistic about alliance with Air China

STATE-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is optimistic it will be able to establish a partnership with the HNA Group Co Ltd and Air China which can redound to the country’s benefit.

CAL chairman Ronnie Mohammed is part of the Prime Minister’s delegation, which is now on day four of an official visit to China. A statement from the airline said the delegation held positive discussions with both the HNA Group and Air China on Wednesday.

The HNA Group has 1,200 aircraft, and is a major shareholder in international hotel chains. It is also the largest tour operating company in China. The group has been invited to establish code-sharing and interline arrangements with CAL, through its many international airline and tourism industry affiliates.

Mohammed, on Wednesday, also met senior officials from Air China, the vice chairman of the Commercial Committee Rao Xinyu and the deputy director, bilateral and government affairs, international affairs and co-operation, Zhang Baoru.

This meeting explored the possibility of code-sharing and interlining opportunities between the two air carriers. Air China is China’s sole flag carrier and a member of the world’s largest airline alliance, the Star Alliance.