As bodies drop, security increased at Sheron’s mansion

SECURITY has been drastically increased at the Chaguanas mansion of murdered auto parts dealer Sheron Sukhdeo after several of his associates and his brother-in-law were gunned down recently amid talk of a hit list with Sheron’s relatives and others now marked for death.

When a team from Newsday visited the mansion yesterday, three rows of razor wire, one atop the other, were erected at the top of the perimetre wall of the mansion. Calls and knocks on the gate went unanswered. All doors and windows of the mansion, visible from the road, were locked. Two cars, with several men inside, circled the house while Newsday was there.

Several closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) were also placed at strategic points around the house. No one from the area was willing to talk to Newsday and when calls were made to the police, ever they could not say if Sheron’s widow Rachael and their children are staying in the house.

Sheron was gunned down on March 26, with his killers still at large.

On May 4, Rachael’s brother Phillip Bassant was gunned down in the same spot where his brother-in-law was killed. On Sunday, Rachael’s driver Kerwin Beckles was gunned down outside Madhoo Crystal Place Recreation Bar near the New Settlement savannah in Charlieville. He received a call on went outside to the bar when he was shot.

With all of these killings taking place, Rachael’s social media accounts have gone silent and calls listed to her business, Makeup by Rachael, have gone unanswered.