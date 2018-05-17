Arima man charged with teen’s rape

AN Arima man will appear before an Arima Magistrate today, after being charged with rape and grievous sexual assault.

According to a release from the TTPS, Keston Keno Kelly, 33, of Train Line, Guanapo was arrested following a report made by an 18-year-old woman, alleging that a man had raped her. The woman claimed she was offered a lift by the man who later sexually assaulted her on Sunday.

Charges were laid on Wednesday by WPC Mahalia O'Brien of Arima Police Station.