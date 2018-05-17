Breaking
Thursday 17 May 2018
Arima man charged with teen’s rape

AN Arima man will appear before an Arima Magistrate today, after being charged with rape and grievous sexual assault.

According to a release from the TTPS, Keston Keno Kelly, 33, of Train Line, Guanapo was arrested following a report made by an 18-year-old woman, alleging that a man had raped her. The woman claimed she was offered a lift by the man who later sexually assaulted her on Sunday.

Charges were laid on Wednesday by WPC Mahalia O'Brien of Arima Police Station.

 

