After 28 murders in the West gangsters want peace
Warring gang leaders from the Rasta City and Muslim gangs have told police officers in the Western Division they are interested in a peace deal.
This comes after 28 recorded killings in the division so far this year.
Last week Western Division officers held a meeting at the police administration building chaired by Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip and Assistant Commissioner Irwin Hackshaw to come up with new strategies to deal with escalating gang-related murders in that division.
Officers felt that 28 murders for the year compared with 21 for the same period last year was unacceptable.
As a result, a police mobile unit was placed in the Waterhole, Cocorite district so that the area could be manned around the clock.