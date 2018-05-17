After 28 murders in the West gangsters want peace

Photo: Rattan Jadoo

Warring gang leaders from the Rasta City and Muslim gangs have told police officers in the Western Division they are interested in a peace deal.

This comes after 28 recorded killings in the division so far this year.

Last week Western Division officers held a meeting at the police administration building chaired by Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip and Assistant Commissioner Irwin Hackshaw to come up with new strategies to deal with escalating gang-related murders in that division.

Officers felt that 28 murders for the year compared with 21 for the same period last year was unacceptable.

As a result, a police mobile unit was placed in the Waterhole, Cocorite district so that the area could be manned around the clock.