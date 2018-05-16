Trini cop arrested in UK for cocaine possession

Image courtesy TTPS

A Special Reserve Constable assigned to the foot patrol unit at the Chaguanas Police Station was detained at Gatwick Airport on Monday after he was found to be in possession of one kilogram of raw cocaine.

The officer, who has about 10 years service, did not apply for official leave to travel out of the country and investigators in London are now working closely with local Interpol officers to probe his involvement in the trafficking of cocaine into the United Kingdom.

The officer reportedly left for London last Sunday night and when he arrived at the Gatwick Airport his luggage was searched and the cocaine found.