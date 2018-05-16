Met service predicts two potential hurricanes for wet season

Kenneth Kerr. Photo: Lincoln Holder

The TT Meteorological Service is predicting up to four named storms to affect the country during the 2018 wet season.

Speaking at the MET service's Seventh National Climate Outlook Forum at the Sugarcane Feed Centre in Chaguanas today, climatologist Kenneth Kerr also predicted that two of these storms could become hurricanes.

Kerr is advising citizens to stock up on non perishable food items that will last them between three to seven days.