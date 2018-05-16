Breaking
Letters to the Editor

Ferrytimes

THE EDITOR: Many people are unable to travel to Tobago as they would like to due to the sailing times. With check-in at most hotels/guest houses between noon and 4 pm and checkout between 10 am and noon, the sailing times are inconvenient.

It might be worth looking into sailing from Trinidad at 6.30 on Fridays and from Tobago at 5 pm on Mondays to allow people going to Tobago to enjoy the weekend as well as allow people coming to Trinidad to do business during the week.

This is of course until both ferries become available again.

W MOHAMMED
via e-mail

