Brothers granted bail; charged with using dishonoured cheques

RAJEEV HARRICHARAN

Two brothers have each been placed on $75,000 bail after appearing before a Port of Spain magistrate charged with using dishonoured cheques to obtain $105,000 in services.

Rajeev Harricharan, 29, an IT technician and Timothy-Josh Harricharan, 24, an accounts clerk, both of Cecelia Road, Tunapuna, appeared before Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine in the First Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to answer the charges.

The matter was adjourned to May 29. The brothers had been granted bail by a justice of the peace at the Belmont Police Station on Monday.

The two are the co-owners of Harricharan’s Promotions Ltd and are alleged to have made payments for equipment rentals using multiple cheques between June and July, 2017.

When the cheques were deposited by the victims, they were returned as dishonoured. After several futile attempts were made to recover the money owed, the victims reported the incident to the Fraud Squad.

Acting Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie, of the Fraud Squad, investigated the report and the brothers were jointly charged by acting Cpl Kwasi Saunders.