Archbishop urges educational reform

Port of Spain Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon urged teachers to move away from traditional education models and engage their students who may be experiencing challenges in the classroom.

Speaking at a conference on hidden disabilities by the Catholic Religious Education Development Institute (CREDI), at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium on Richmond Street, Port of Spain, Gordon lamented the lack of appropriate institutions to facilitate children with learning disabilities and urged teachers to spend more time understanding their students.

Gordon, who is himself dyslexic, recalled his own experiences in primary school, where he was mistakenly branded as illiterate for his spelling errors. He said the experience has inspired him to focus on his academics. He said while learning disabilities have assumed greater recognition in recent years, TT has yet to catch up with the times in terms of educational reform.

Citing his experience as a community activist in East Port of Spain, Gordon said all of the gang members he interacted with experienced some learning disability.