Shamfa wants more youths in golf

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe recently hit the opening tee shot to open the 2018 edition of the Prime Minister’s Charity Golf Classic.

Cudjoe was representing PM Dr Keith Rowley at the prestigious event which took place at the Magdalena Grand, Beach and Golf Resort, Tobago.

This year’s edition marked the 22nd anniversary of the tournament and was titled “Bridging the Gap”. It saw a total of 75 teams from across the region. Proceeds from this tournament are distributed to various deserving charitable cases including the TT Cancer Society, the Autistic Society, the Tobago AIDS Society, and the Cerebral Palsy Society of TT and other charities.

Cudjoe commended the tournament’s supporters, organizations and individuals for their invaluable contributions. She said events such as these aid the sport tourism mandate and provide individuals with a better understanding and appreciation for the sport of golf.

The opening ceremony was followed by a gala dinner and awards reception. Participants, visitors and supporters were also invited to a Mother’s Day dinner.

Speaking at the dinner and awards Ceremony, Minister Cudjoe said, “It is important that we remove the perception that golf is a sport for the privileged members of society. Internationally, golf is a sport that not only contributes to physical and mental health, but it also pays handsome rewards to those who excel in the game. There is therefore need to popularize the game countrywide and encourage more of our people – especially the youth – to take up the sport.”

She added, “This means more youth clubs and initiatives to promote youth participation, it also means greater access to quality facilities. Presently, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, is giving consideration to exploring Private Public Partnerships (PPPs) to begin upgrade works on the Usine St Madeline Golf Course and Club House, as well as the Sevilla Golf Course.”

She ended by saying, “After this experience, I’m now even more excited and energized to move these projects closer to fruition, everybody needs to experience the greatness of golf. It’s about building friendships, promoting corporate social responsibility and improving the lives of the less fortunate.”