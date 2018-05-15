Probe into teen’s death begins

Zion Rennie

A PROBE into the death of 15-year-old Zion Rennie of Point Fortin has started. His parents have accused staff at Point Fortin area hospital of negligence after he died last Wednesday night. The Point Fortin East Secondary School student was taken to the hospital after complaining of excruciating pain to his left hand and left leg.

Shelly Ann James-Melville and Lenny Rennie are alleging that Zion, who was also a sickle-cell patient, was never examined by doctors, but was given two injections and a prescription for Panadol before being sent home. He died two weeks later at San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) where it was discovered he had suffered a stroke.

Medical director at the SFGH Dr Pravin Ramoutar told Newsday the hospital has received all of Zion’s records and a report from the Point Fortin hospital.

He said a case review would be held this week and if any irregularities are found, the necessary measures would be taken.

Zion was laid to rest on Monday at the Point Fortin cemetery after a service at the Tornadoes panyard in Point Fortin.

His aunt Leonie Burnett told mourners he was born without a left wrist, but that did not deter him. “Zion took part in extra curricular activities such as swimming, football and steelpan,” Burnett said.

“There was nothing that was too hard for the teenager to challenge.” She said she admired him for his persistence.

“He was small in size and yet so determined. He never allowed his disability to keep him back.” She recalled, when he was born she cried on hearing the news he was born without a wrist.

“For 15 years he amazed everyone. He did stuff normal teenagers did. Everyone loved him.” Among the hundreds in attendance were Zion’s classmates.