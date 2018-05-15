Prisons Commissioner assures public: Muslim inmates treated with respect

Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson

Contrary to earlier reports of discrimination and outright violence towards Muslim inmates at the nation's prisons during the month of Ramadan, Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson said all inmates regardless of their religious persuasion were treated fairly.

Newsday spoke with Wilson this morning, who rejected claims that the previous comissioner William Alexander discriminated against Muslim inmates by not allowing them to break the fast at sunset, as the prison's facilities were closed by that time. Other accusations include the unnecessary search of the cells of Muslim inmates during prayer and disrupting their fast.

"Really and truly the only thing a prisoner loses when they enter the prison is their freedom. They do not lose their rights and we have a duty to ensure that their rights are observed so we treat with the respect. We allow people of all religions to observe their beliefs to the best of their abilities while behind bars and we try to facilitate that as much as possible."