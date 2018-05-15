Prisoner escapes police custody in Arima

An inmate of the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison escaped custody this morning while being held in a holding bay at the Arima Magistrate's Court.

According to officers, Teddy Singh was in the court's holding cell when he managed to escape shortly after 10 am.

Details are still sketchy, however, officers have begun a full sweep of the area.

Singh is of East Indian descent, approximately 5 feet, nine inches in height and wears his hair in a ponytail.

More as this becomes available.