Man orders burger, then shoots vendor dead

SHORTLY after ordering a burger, a man pulled out a gun and shot dead the burger vendor at Cross Crossing in San Fernando on Monday night. Burger cart vendor Nari Chatoor, 41, of Borde Narve in Princes Town never even saw the gun which took his life, as he was busy dealing with his killer’s order. In full view of customers and other vendors, the gunman calmly shot Chatoor who later died at San Fernando General Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that at about 10.20 pm, the “customer” walked up to Chatoor’s burger cart and ordered a burger. At the time, Chatoor was conducting sales with another worker. The killer, according to eyewitnesses, told Chatoor: “Ah want a chicken burger.” As Chatoor and the worker were busy preparing the burger, the man said, “put everything in it.”

He then pulled out a gun from his pants waist and fired four shots. Chatoor fell to the ground after being hit in the head, chest and right eye. Customers and other vendors scampered . The killer ran across the Rienzi Kirton Highway in the direction of Skinner Park then to Licensing Office. He entered a car which sped off.

Cpl Bobb of the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) visited the scene together with ASP Ramdeen, Insps Williams and Don Gajadhar, PC Lee Lum and others. Police said Nari is the fourth person to be murdered in the Chatoor family. In 2006, gunmen shot and killed his father Harry Chatoor, 70, at the family’s home. Two years later, Nari’s brother Khemraj was chopped to death at his home also in Borde Narve. In 2015, yet another brother Rishi and another man were gunned down outside a bar at St John’s Village. Another brother Balchan died of poisoning sometime before 2015. Residents near the Chatoor family home were tight-lipped yesterday when Newsday visited, saying only that Nari’s wife who is pregnant is distraught over his death. No arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.