Man held in connection with Chaguanas murders

Kerwin Beckles, left, and Phillip Bassant stand at a party last year.

A Chaguanas man has been held in connection with the murder of Kerwin Beckles last night and is being questioned by officers of the Central Division in relation to other murders in the area.

Officers said they are on high alert after several affiliates of slain Chaguanas businessman Sheron Sukhdeo were murdered.

They say they have told relatives and associates of Sukhdeo to be cautious as they go about their daily business. They are reviewing the lists of both past and present employees of Sheron's Auto.

Officers said they were unsure if the killings were being committed by a single unit or several different gangs in the community.

Beckles, a former employee of Sukhdeo, was shot at around 10 pm on Monday night while playing cards at the Madhoo Crystal Place Recreation Bar near the New Settlement Savannah.

He was rushed to the Chaguanas District Medical Facility by friends but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Beckles was also a close friend of Sukhdeo's brother-in-law Philip Bassant who was gunned down outside his family home in Mahabir Avenue last Friday. Officers said they were monitoring the situation closely and were already investigating several leads.