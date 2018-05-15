Man accused of punching girl, 11, gets bail

A Valencia man accused of punching an 11-year-old girl in the face has been granted bail in the sum of $120,000 when he appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday.

Christopher Phillip, 43, a truck driver of St Albans, Valencia, appeared before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne in the First Magistrates' Court, charged with assault and assault by beating.

Phillip was granted bail and ordered to maintain a distance of 1,000 feet from the girl.

He is to return to court on May 28.

It is alleged that on May 13, Phillip was in a fight with the child's mother when the 11-year-old tried to intervene.

She was punched repeatedly in the face. The incident was reported to the Valencia Police Post and PC Warren Seow, of the Valencia Crime Patrol Unit, laid the charges.