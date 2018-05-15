Johnson, Douglas-Jacob top Zenith’s mile run

Evelyn Douglas-Jacob, left, Zenith Athletic Club one-mile run female open winner, collects her prize at Canoe Bay.

GUYANESE Kelvin Johnson of the Trinidad and Tobago Road Runners Club won the open category in the inaugural Zenith Athletic Club’s one-mile run at Canoe Bay in Canaan recently.

Johnson, who is among the top road runners in Trinidad and Tobago, completed the course in four minutes and 48 seconds.

Johnson was followed to the finish line by Elvis Turner of Tobago Falcons Athletic Club in four minutes and 90 seconds. Akil Melville took 3rd position in five minutes and 16 seconds, followed by Hayden Phillips of Jubilee Stars and Kern Thom of Roxborough Secondary School Phoenix in 4th and 5th respectively

In the female open category, Evelyn Douglas-Jacob of Roxborough Secondary School Phoenix took top honours in six minutes and 48 seconds, followed by Carrie Dumas in seven minutes and 45 seconds. Josanne Arnold, Tamara Cowie and Hazel Ann George rounded off the top five.

The top three places in the under 20 male category went to Jediael Walters of Kaizen Panthers (four minutes and 49 seconds), Charles Quashie and Jarden James.

Ayla Stanisclaus of Roxborough Secondary School Phoenix reached the finish line first among the under 20 females in seven minutes and 39 seconds; second place went to Peaches Samuel, and Angel Nixon occupied third position.

In the under 17 division, Antonio Blackman of Jubilee Stars won among the boys in five minutes and 23 seconds. Kaled Abraham of Zenith was second and Darion Henry of Kaizen Panthers ended in third position. Among the females, Beyonce Moses of Roxborough Secondary School Phoenix won in six minutes and 25 seconds, followed by Ashawntae James of Jubilee Stars.

Tahir Edwards of Jubilee Stars was first in the under 15 boys category in five minutes and 25 seconds, followed by Kai Martin and Kayode Hislop of Mason Hall Police Youth Club. In the female version, Dextra Harris won in seven minuites and 45 seconds, beating Aliyah Williams into second place

The closest finish on the day was among the under 13 boys, Ben Israel Bannister of Mason Hall Police Youth Club won in five minutes and 46 seconds – two seconds ahead of De Mario Forde. Hakeem Kerr placed third. In the girls equivalent Q- Jhea Stewart led a clean sweep by Scarborough RC School. Stewart clocked six minutes and 50 seconds to finish ahead of Naomi Waldrop and J’eleisha Alexander.