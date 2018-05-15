Jack ordered to repay $1.5M loan to UNC’s Krishna Lalla

Former Fifa vice president Jack Warner

FORMER Fifa vice-president Jack Warner has been ordered to repay a $1.5 million loan to UNC financier Krishna Lalla.

Making the order was Justice Frank Seepersad in the Port of Spain High Court on Tuesday as he ruled that based on the evidence, on a balance of probabilities, “it was more likely than not,” Lalla advanced to Warner significant sums as part of a loan arrangement.

The company from which Lalla sourced the funds — Real Time Systems Ltd — filed a lawsuit against Warner, trading as Dr. Joao Havelenge Centre of Excellence, Renraw Investments, CCAM and Company, seeking to retrieve the “loan” to the former FIFA vice president, prior to the general election campaign in 2007.

Warner, in defence of the lawsuit, said he told Lalla of the challenge to obtain financiers because of Panday’s unwillingness to step down as leader.

Warner said several businesses were selected to receive financing from Lalla to assist the party in the 2007 general election. He denied it was a loan.

Warner intends to appeal the judge’s ruling.