Hunte in pan brass soca all-inclusive

Angela Hunte

GARY CARDINEZ

GRAMMY Award winner Angela Hunte will join international recording artiste, arranger and composer Etienne Charles in an all-inclusive pan brass soca jam down at Hadco Phase II Pan Groove panyard, Hamilton Street, Woodbrook, on Saturday.

Hunte leads a cast which includes rapso group 3canal, renowned composer and arranger Len “Boogsie” Sharpe and Phase II Pan Groove, and international trumpeter Charles and friends. Two-time single-pan champions Angostura Newtown Playboys will also be a part of the cast.

Hunte stepped into the local spotlight in 2015 with her hit song Party Done, recorded with the man at the helm of the Soca Kingdom, Machel Montano.

Since then Hunte has done very well for herself, having recorded Mon Bon Ami, Make me Go, Big Drum Beat and Love Me Some Him.

Internationally, she has collaborated or worked with JAY-Z and Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Melanie Fiona, Britney Spears, the late Amy Winehouse, Snoop Lion and Gyptian among others.

Charles who is also an assistant professor of jazz studies at Michigan State University, is bringing the jazz genre into groundbreaking territory with his brand of music. Charles is proud of his heritage and incorporates local folklore into modern-day jazz.

Rapso group 3canal has been outstanding since they came on the scene in 1997 with Blue, a song which changed the music of TT’s Carnival. Theirs is “the power of the word in the rhythm of the word.” This was shown when the group created a voice for the voiceless with another hit song, Talk Yuh Talk.

The trio sees Carnival art as a means of expression and empowerment something which they regularly show off to youth.

Phase II and Sharpe will take patrons through two sets, one to open the show and the other at the end, when they will be joined by Hunte.

Angostura Newtown Playboys will entertain guests as they arrive for for the evening of good food, fun and music.