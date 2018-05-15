Breaking
Wednesday 16 May 2018
Heroes project focuses on Bishop’s art

An undated portrait of Pat Bishop taken by Dr Derek Gay.

TT needs to recognise and celebrate its own heroes. National Gas Company (NGC) president Mark Loquan made this observation at the launch of the company’s 2018 National Heroes Project at Stollmeyer’s Castle last Wednesday night.

He told the audience, which included Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, that the project is intended to teach TT’s children about “the men and women who have given their lives in service to this country.”

Loquan said the project was launched last year with an exhibition honouring Hasely Crawford, TT’s first Olympic gold medallist.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley chats with Mark Loquan, NGC president, as they examine the piece #18 Never mind She has shells enough to make a big headpiece and play mas. Don’t be sorry for HER!! The piece was composed using oyster shells, 23ct gold leaf and acrylic on double canvas. It is on display at the launch of the NGC Hero Project - Pat Bishop - Art Exhibition , She Sells Sea Shells by the Seashore, at Stollmeyer’s Castle, Queen’s Park Savannah West, Port of Spain last Wednesday.

Wednesday’s launch honoured the work of Pat Bishop, who died in 2011. Loquan said Bishop was “no ordinary genius with a paintbrush” or merely a gifted musician. He said she distinguished herself in the arts at a time when very few women were doing so, “That makes her a model for our girls and young women to continue the fight against stereotypes and gender oppression.”

Venus emerged from the sea upon a shell...but this lady is no Venus and we would need Botticelli to paint her image... at least.

After the formal ceremony and musical performances, guests viewed Bishop’s final collection of paintings, She Sells Sea Shells by the Seashore. Included in the collection was one painting of a mirror on a dresser, which Bishop had left unfinished at her sudden death.

Untitled, Unfinished. This painting by Pat Bishop was left unfinished at her sudden death.

