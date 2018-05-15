Garcia: Fired UTT staff "surplus"

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the University of Trinidad and Tobago staff members who had received termination letters were deemed to be "surplus" the university's needs and their termination will not affect the academic programme.

He was speaking during the urgent question segment in Senate on Tuesday and responding to a question from Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen on how termination letters served to 30 members of staff would impact UTT and the delivery of its academic programme.

Garcia said UTT is involved in teaching and research and the computation of individual workloads has to take into account both outputs.

"After a thorough analysis of the staffing at UTT and the workload of lecturers those who have been scheduled for termination are surplus to the requirements of the university to provide the same level and quality of service and programmes that currently obtain. Therefore the termination of those persons will have no impact on the institution's ability to deliver its academic programmes."

Ameen said there were reports of another 100 people to be dismissed from UTT and asked the minister to confirm but Senate President Christine Kangaloo did not allow the question. She then asked what with a lecturer dismissed what would happen to the course. Garcia responded that he does not micromanage UTT and that would be a better question for the board and management.