Father of missing man appeals for his safe return: "Please come home, son"

Help find my son Curtis Henry missing since last Friday in the Diego Martin Area 15/5/18

Curtis Henry, the father of missing 23-year-old labourer, Jason Henry made an emotional appeal for his son to return home after he disappeared from his Long Circular, Road, Debe home more than ten days ago.

The father along with neighbour Rena Bharat-Ellis visited Newsday's Port of Spain office this afternoon to state their concern and said despite their fears, they are still optimistic that Jason is alive and well.

According to Henry, he last saw Jason after a visit on May 5 at around midday when he asked his father for relationship advice. Henry said his son lived a short distance away from his home with his girlfriend. However, he did not return home after the visit and was told by residents that Jason was last seen at around 11 pm that night with his friends at the village liming spot.

Officers of the Western Division are continuing their searches. Jason is of mixed descent, medium build, has a cane row hairstyle and has two teardrop tattoos beneath his right eye.