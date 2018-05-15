Decomposing body found near HDC development

The decomposing body of a woman was found near a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) structure in Cypress Drive, Chaguanas this afternoon.

According to reports made to the police, residents noticed a foul scent and upon investigating, discovered the woman's body. Officers of the Central Division went to the scene, however, it is not suspected to have been a murder case.

Sources confirmed that the woman who is approximately 50-years-old is known in the community.

