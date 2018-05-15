Cunupia Extreme trounce Pelota FC Republic Youth League East Zone:

CUNUPIA EXTREME inflicted a 11-0 trouncing on Pelota FC in the East Zone Under-16 Division, as the Republic Bank National Youth League continued at Constantine Park, Macoya on Saturday.

All four matches in the Under-16 category ended with convincing results, starting with Prison Service FC who whipped Cooper’s Coaching Academy 4-0.

Division leaders FC Santa Rosa and Hearts of Maloney each recorded 3-0 wins over Malabar Young Stars and Adrenaline FC respectively.

In related news, the League’s emergency committee is expected to issue a statement within the next few days, regarding an alleged incident in the Santa Rosa-Malabar Young Stars match, involving Santa Rosa’s assistant coach Terrence Sealy and Young Stars’ player Nicholas Franklyn.

Trincity Nationals are atop the points standings in the Under-14 division, after a 2-0 victory over Hearts of Maloney.

FC Santa Rosa got the better of San Juan Jabloteh 2-1, and Malabar Young Stars also registered a 2-1 victory over Express FC.

Santa Rosa stayed top of the Under-12 division with a 2-0 win over Matura Reunited, to maintain a 100-percent record. Cunupia Extreme also won their fifth straight game, courtesy a 2-0 result over Arima Boys Government.

Other Results

Under-12 Division: TRINCITY NATIONALS (4) vs FEBEAU GOVERNMENT (2); EMPOWERED YOUTHS (3) vs ADRENALINE FA (0); DIEM SA (3) vs MARACAS UNITED (0); SAN JUAN JABLOTEH (5) vs PINTO UNITED (1); BEATNIX SC (2) vs ARIMA BOYS GOVERNMENT (1); EXPRESS FC (3) vs ADRENALINE FA (0).