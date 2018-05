Cops called to the bar

Photo 1 : At the back from right to left are: Sgt Terry Lumpress of Police Training College, PC Sheldon Salazar of South Western Division and legal officer and PC Kyrn Lewis of Homicide Bureau Region III. At front from right to left are: ASP Junior Benjamin of Police Complaints, Cpl Denton Cortez of Eastern Division Sgt Vinelle Bassarath of Fraud Squad.

At least five police officers became attorneys when they were called to the bar on Friday at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

In the police service, a police can become a court prosecutor starting from the rank of sergeant.

However, notwithstanding one’s rank, a police officer can become a prosecutor once they are an attorney.