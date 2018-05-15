Burger vendor shot to death at Cross Crossing, San Fernando

File photo.

The police homicide division is investigating the death of burger vendor Narry Chatoor, who was killed at Cross Crossing on Monday night.

Chatoor, 41 is the third member of his family to be murdered in recent times.

Police reports say Chatoor of Jordan Hill Village, Borde Narve, was at his burger cart at Cross Crossing, San Fernando around 10 pm when a man came out of his vehicle, ordered a burger and then shot him in the head.

Chatoor died on the spot. The man escaped