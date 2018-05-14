What lurks in Trini seas

BEACHED: Curious onlookers surround a nine-foot tiger shark on Sunday at a beach in Toco, hours after it was caught by fishermen.

A NINE-FOOT-LONG tiger shark was caught two miles off the coast in Toco on Sunday and later brought to shore where it was photographed by dozens of curious onlookers.

Photos of the apex marine predator on the beach in Toco were posted to social media and have since gone viral, drawing many comments including calls for free bake and shark in Toco to others vowing not to venture into the sea again, now that they have seen what is lurking in the water.

According to National Geographic's website, the tiger shark is a large, blunt-nosed predator with a duly earned reputation as man-eaters. They are second only to great whites in attacking people. But because they have a near completely undiscerning palate, they are not likely to swim away after biting a human, as great whites frequently do.