Sister: Mistaken identity cost my brother his life

22-year-old Keeshan Ramsumair aka "Teeths" was shot and killed by officers of the North Eastern Division last Friday at Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria.

RELATIVES of Keeshan Ramsumair are calling for justice as they are claiming he was killed by officers of North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTV) in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Nadine Seecharan told Newsday that contrary to official reports her 22-year-old brother was not involved in any criminal activity and did not fire on police last Friday when he was fatally shot.

She claimed that officers on patrol mistook her brother for an older relative who was expected to testify in court on a matter involving a shooting incident last month. Speaking at the Forensic Science Centre in St James this morning, an emotional Seecharan said Ramsumair, affectionately known as "Teeths" was well-liked in the area where he lived and was no trouble maker.