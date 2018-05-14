Republic Bank ActionCLUB graduates ready for future

Republic Bank Ltd's (RBL) Managing Director, Nigel Baptiste, poses for photos with graduates of the Republic Bank ActionCLUB workshop at their May 9 graduation ceremony, RBL head office, Park Street, Port of Spain. PHOTO COURTESY RBL.

Republic Bank said participants in the Republic Bank ActionCLUB workshop expressed a new-found sense of confidence and workshop at their May 9 graduation ceremony.

"While starting a small business can be a rewarding achievement, keeping it sustainable and thriving can be a challenge and doing so in stormy economic times can be incredibly daunting. (However), the new-found confidence and optimism shared by the workshop’s graduates showed that with the right tools and the right support, we can empower our small business community to build businesses that stand the test of time and make a vital contribution to our country’s economic growth."

Twenty-seven of the bank's commercial customers took part in the approximately three and a half month long workshop – October 12, 2017 to February 1, 2018 – which was designed to help small business owners and other self-employed professionals "navigate the many challenges they currently face as well as those they might face in the future."