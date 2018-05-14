Port of Spain General Hospital unveils Patient Discharge Lounge

Nursing staff test out reclining chairs in the first-ever Patient Discharge Lounge (PDL), Port of Spain General Hospital during a media tour on May 13, 2018. (Left to right) PDL ward maid Maureen Campbell; PDL nurse Martina Cuffy; Nursing assistant Duane David-Martin; and PoSGH nursing administrator Jacqueline Dasent. PHOTO BY SASHA HARRINANAN.

Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) now has a Patient Discharge Lounge (PDL).

Unveiling the lounge on Sunday, North West Regional Health Authority CEO Wendy Ali said, it "frees up much-needed beds" while providing patients with a comfortable, nurse-supervised space, to wait to be taken home. Patients can also receive counselling and advice on how to take any necessary medication while in the PDL.

Ali said, "At the Health Minister's (Terrence Deyalsingh) request, we were given a mandate to assist with the de-congestion in the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E). One of the reasons for that backup was because people are discharged on the ward but their relatives can't come to take them right away, so they stay (and) beds are in use while we have people waiting in A&E...We have a (second) room right behind this one, with five beds, because some people require bed rest."

Located on the first floor of Central Block, between Ward 13 and the High-Dependency Unit (HDU), the PDL is open seven days a week between the hours of 7 am to 5 pm.