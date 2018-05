Police investigate cocaine in eyeshadow

Police in Mumbai India are working closely with local Interpol Officers from the TT Police service and other officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit to trace the origin of an eyeshadow palette containing 360 grammes cocaine which is believed to have been sent from someone in Trinidad.

A 46-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter who are from India were arrested in connection with the cocaine find.