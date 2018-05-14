PM signs health, economic agreements

ON CHINESE SOIL: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Premier of the State Council of the People Republic of China leave after inspecting a guard of honour shortly after Rowley arrived in Beijing to kick off a state visit to that country. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday signed three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the Chinese government on the first day of his official visit to China.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said, the MOUs were for strengthening co-operation in the field of medicine and health between China’s National Health Commission and the Health Ministry; economic and technical co-operation between the TT and Chinese governments; co-operation within the Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative and human-resources development co-operation between China’s Commerce Ministry and the Public Administration and Communications Ministry.

The MOUs were signed after premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang welcomed Rowley and his delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. At that ceremony, both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Rowley and his delegation arrived in China at 4.30 am yesterday, after a two-hour layover in New York followed by a 14-hour flight from JFK to the Beijing Capital International Airport.