Past pupils give back to schools

A pupil of St Julien Presbyterian School shows off his package from the Kowlessar family.

PUPILS of the Basdeo Panday Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Centre and St Julien Presbyterian School benefited from the generosity of a family whose members attended both schools.

The Kowlessar family has had three generations attend the schools and thus gave back to the schools by donating packages of schools supplies to pupils. Speaking on behalf of her family, Anne Kowlessar said they wanted to make a contribution to the schools which had created the educational foundation for their family.

“We all have so many wonderful memories of attending both schools and those experiences shaped who we are today, especially in terms of our love for learning, our strong connection to home and our values. As such, we felt that it was our duty to give back to the schools that have given us so very much,” said a media release.

“The feedback of love and appreciation that we have received has filled our hearts with joy. I would encourage every person to give back to their past schools because every little contribution makes a big difference, especially when it comes to educating our children. Just as much as the Government and the denominational boards, we can each play an important role in education,” Kowlessar pointed out.

Each student was presented with a book bag filled with pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, markers, a stapler, notebooks and other stationery supplies, in addition to a dictionary.

St Julien Presbyterian School boasts many successful past students, including former prime minister Basdeo Panday who lived in the village and in whose honour the ECCE centre was named. Other outstanding alumni include Dr Indira Rampersad, University of the West Indies lecturer; Mado Bachan, former vice president of Petrotrin; Dr Kris Rampersad, former journalist; Wilfred Adimollah, past principal and school supervisor; and Roy Gunness, engineer.

Expressing gratitude for the generous gesture was St Julien Presbyterian’s principal Hannays Ramsingh.

“In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we sometimes forget that we have so very much to be thankful for. When a contribution like this is made, it makes us pause and reflect on the fact that we each have a responsibility to inspire and motivate young people, especially to learn and grow. These kids have been energised to learn by this act of kindness and this is one of those moments that will stay with them for a lifetime, Ramsingh said.

“We are truly grateful, not only for the generosity of the Kowlessars, but also for the valuable lesson that they has taught us as adults – that we all need to give back and keep the cycle of benefit going.”