OCIU head wants regional protection for intelligence officers

SEIZED: A pistol, ammunition, compressed marijuana and money believed to be the proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs, were seized by Eastern Division police who also arrested two men yesterday.

Senior Superintendent Lloyd McCulkin of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) yesterday urged Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and Ag Police Commissioner to provide better protection for witnesses of crimes and investigating officers who may be at risk of being killed by criminal elements.

McCulkin, made the remarks during his closing address at the launch of the Regional Counter-Drug Intelligence Training Course, at the St James Police Academy this morning, in which he called on the Minister to work closely with his regional counterparts in drafting the framework for a police, in which officers who work undercover or close to criminal elements can seek refuge in other Caribbean territories.