Man shot in neck over fence

A Barataria man is now in hospital after being shot in the neck over a property dispute at his Malick home yesterday.

Joel Brown, 25, of Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria, was shot after an argument with a neighbour over the placement of a fence.

The suspect reportedly left and returned with a pistol, shooting Brown once. Sources said the bullet exited the back of his mouth.

Residents heard the gunshot and saw Brown lying on the ground in his yard. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he had emergency surgery and is in stable but critical condition.

Police said the suspect is known to them for prior offences and an arrest is imminent.