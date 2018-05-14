Holy Cross win twice in East basketball
HOLY Cross College won both of its matches recently in the 15 and Under division of the East Zone Secondary Schools Basketball League at the Maloney Indoor Regional Sporting Complex.
On May 4, Holy Cross prevailed 78-63 over Trinity College East in Group A, before defeating Manzanilla Secondary 44-36 in another contest on May 9. El Dorado East Secondary have also showed some form recently in Group B. El Dorado East got past neighbours El Dorado West Secondary 30-27 on May 9 and defeated Tunapuna Secondary 28-24 on Friday.
Group A features St Georges College, Trinity College East, Holy Cross and Manzanilla. The teams competing in Group B are El Dorado East, El Dorado West, North Eastern College, Tunapuna Secondary and Hillview.
OTHER SCORES:
Group A – Trinity College East def St Georges College 35-19.
Group B – Tunapuna Secondary def North Eastern College 64-58; Tunapuna Secondary def Hillview College 29-17; El Dorado West def Hillview College 32-17.