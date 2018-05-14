Hinds chides National Security for lack of electronic monitoring

Fitzgerald Hinds

TESTING of the electronic monitoring system for prison inmates is expected to begin in August, with full implementation to begin by November.

So said the Ministry of National Security’s electronic monitoring system implementation committee when its members appeared before the Joint Select Committee on National Security yesterday at the ANR Robinson room, Tower D, Port of Spain.

However, committee chairman Fitzgerald Hinds described the implementation of the Administration of. Justice (Electronic Monitoring) Act 2012 as “ultra-urgent,” given the rampant crime situation.

“There is genuine public outcry and pain about some of the matters that are daily occurrences in TT as it relates to crime,” he said.

“This thing is ultra-urgent. It is past due. The implementation of this law – the Parliament has done its job. Right now, the buck stops with you, the ball is in your court.

“This matter is long overdue, embarrassingly so, in circumstances where in TT there is bloodshed and pain and we all have a responsibility to act.”

Permanent secretary Vel Lewis said the ministry had experienced “some challenges on the way to instituting the act” such as moving the implementation agenda forward.

He said the core monitoring unit staff had been recruited and a memorandum of understanding signed with igovtTT for procuring the devices and the appropriate technological operating platform brought on board.

The act provides for electronic monitoring to be imposed on an individual as an alternative to a custodial sentence; a condition of bail, pardon or early release; and a condition of a protection order.

The list of offences for which electronic monitoring may not be imposed includes treason, murder, conspiring or soliciting to commit murder, and manslaughter.

The JSC also included Paul Richards (vice chairman), San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell, Robert Le Hunte and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.