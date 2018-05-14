Freeport gas station robbed

TWO armed men robbed a gas station in Freeport in the wee hours of yesterday morning, making off with an undisclosed sum.

The men, in a Nissan B13 Sentra, pulled up at a pump in the service station at St Mary’s Junction in Freeport around 1.30am. They got out of the car, paid for gas and forced their way into the room where the cash register is kept. Both had guns. The cashier was forced outside and the men emptied the register and made off with the cash. There were no other customers at the time.

PC Hall of the Freeport station is investigating.