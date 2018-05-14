EYM promoted to TTCB Premiership I Division

Members of the 2018 El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) cricket team.

THE EL Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) have earned promotion to the 2019 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I Division, after emerging victorious in the 2018 Premiership II Division.

This was EYM’s first year at the Premiership II level, having progressed as East Zone I Championship Division winners.

In the 2018 Premiership II season, Alden Daniel led the way with the bat, tallying 434 runs at an average of 43.40. Club captain Richard Ali was also in fine form, amassing 275 runs.

Among the bowlers, Keon Isaac captured 29 wickets at an average of 20.79, and veteran left-arm orthodox spinner Selvin Jacob chipped in with a haul of 24 wickets.

Three newcomers also made good impressions during the season, with all-rounder Lyndell Nelson scoring 204 runs and collecting 10 wickets; Randy Mahase accumulated 244 runs; Bryan Boodram grabbed 21 wickets.

According to an EYM media release, “Next year, we look at our promotion to the National League I competition with great optimism and at the same time as an opportunity for our players, and just as important, our community. In this ever-challenging time for the youths in the San Juan area, we are trying to make a difference by providing opportunities for them to engage in sports and thus divert their attention from deviant alternatives that can sometimes appear more attractive to many.”

The EYM, which was founded in 1968 by the late Johnny Katerson, is one of three clubs in the San Juan/Aranguez area still competing in leather-ball cricket – the others are Aranguez and Barataria Ball Players. EYM play their home matches at the Boundary Road Recreation Ground, Aranguez.

“EYM boasts a very youthful team and like all other clubs continues to face financial challenges,” the media release noted. “Corporate sponsorship remains our biggest problem, but driven by our president Shareda Mohammed, she has found innovative ways to ensure our continued existence, allowing for the club to meet our commitments to our players.

“Our team continues to produce players who are very determined to chart a way for themselves, our club and Trinidad and Tobago cricket.”